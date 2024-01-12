Parasite director slams police, South Korean media over Lee Sun-kyun's death

Seoul, South Korea - Oscar-winning Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and other South Korean stars called for an investigation on Friday into police and media conduct in the days leading to actor Lee Sun-kyun's death.

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho attends a press conference to call for the protection of artists and an investigation into the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun. © REUTERS

Lee, best known globally for his starring role in Bong's 2019 film Parasite, was found dead in a car in Seoul last month, after a two-month police investigation over suspected drug use.



Following his death, police were accused of leaking confidential details of their probe, triggering frenzied mainstream media coverage and a flurry of damaging social media content on YouTube and beyond.

"We urge a thorough investigation by the authorities to ascertain whether there were any lapses in police investigative security," Bong said Friday at a press conference attended by South Korean cineastes and industry figures.

He added officials should also examine "whether any unauthorized disclosures" originated from police officers involved in the Lee drugs investigation improperly communicating with the media.

Bong was reading a statement, signed by around 30 organizations in South Korea's booming entertainment industry, including film festivals, actors' unions, and the local screenwriters' guild.

Actor Kim Eui-sung, who was also at the press event Friday, said Lee's death was due to a "character assassination."

"I hope that such tragedies will never be repeated in the investigation of pop culture artists," he said.

Once celebrated for his wholesome image, Lee's reputation suffered a significant blow when news of the police drugs probe became public in October.

He was quickly dropped from television, film and commercial projects, incurring damages media reports estimated at up to 10 billion won ($7.8 million).