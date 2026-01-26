Rihanna praises "baby daddy" A$AP Rocky's new album as it tops Billboard charts!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna shouted out her man A$AP Rocky's new album , Don't Be Dumb, after it secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart!

Rihanna let the world know that A$AP Rocky (r.) has the no. 1 album as Don't Be Dumb tops the charts. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

RiRi and Rocky shine together!

On Sunday, the Fenty mogul celebrated the Helicopter rapper's new project landing the no. 1 spot on the weekly chart.

The 37-year-old wrote on X, "Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!."

Rocky, who dropped his fourth studio album on January 16, shares sons RZA (3) and Riot Rose (2) as well as five-month-old daughter Rocki Irish with Rihanna.

Rocky recently teased that Don't Be Dumb might have a sequel when he was asked about RiRi's involvement on the album.

The 37-year-old's response raised eyebrows when he teased during an interview with DJ Akademiks, "How do you know she's not on Disc 2?"