Rihanna praises "baby daddy" A$AP Rocky's new album as it tops Billboard charts!
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna shouted out her man A$AP Rocky's new album, Don't Be Dumb, after it secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart!
RiRi and Rocky shine together!
On Sunday, the Fenty mogul celebrated the Helicopter rapper's new project landing the no. 1 spot on the weekly chart.
The 37-year-old wrote on X, "Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!."
Rocky, who dropped his fourth studio album on January 16, shares sons RZA (3) and Riot Rose (2) as well as five-month-old daughter Rocki Irish with Rihanna.
Rocky recently teased that Don't Be Dumb might have a sequel when he was asked about RiRi's involvement on the album.
The 37-year-old's response raised eyebrows when he teased during an interview with DJ Akademiks, "How do you know she's not on Disc 2?"
He also gave a subtle hint about Rihanna's long-awaited ninth album when he said that her next project "probably not gonna be a reggae album" – interesting!
Is RiRi's return to music finally near?
Cover photo: Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP