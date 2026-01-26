Rihanna praises "baby daddy" A$AP Rocky's new album as it tops Billboard charts!

A$AP Rocky's fourth album, Don't Be Dumb, landed the top spot on the Billboard chart, and Rihanna gave her baby daddy a huge shoutout for his success!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna shouted out her man A$AP Rocky's new album, Don't Be Dumb, after it secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart!

Rihanna let the world know that A$AP Rocky (r.) has the no. 1 album as Don't Be Dumb tops the charts.
Rihanna let the world know that A$AP Rocky (r.) has the no. 1 album as Don't Be Dumb tops the charts.  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

RiRi and Rocky shine together!

On Sunday, the Fenty mogul celebrated the Helicopter rapper's new project landing the no. 1 spot on the weekly chart.

The 37-year-old wrote on X, "Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!."

A$AP Rocky dishes on "spicy" love life with Rihanna: "I love that girl to death"
Rihanna A$AP Rocky dishes on "spicy" love life with Rihanna: "I love that girl to death"

Rocky, who dropped his fourth studio album on January 16, shares sons RZA (3) and Riot Rose (2) as well as five-month-old daughter Rocki Irish with Rihanna.

Rocky recently teased that Don't Be Dumb might have a sequel when he was asked about RiRi's involvement on the album.

The 37-year-old's response raised eyebrows when he teased during an interview with DJ Akademiks, "How do you know she's not on Disc 2?"

He also gave a subtle hint about Rihanna's long-awaited ninth album when he said that her next project "probably not gonna be a reggae album" – interesting!

Is RiRi's return to music finally near?

Cover photo: Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Rihanna: