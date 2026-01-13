Rihanna sparks baby no. 4 talk with cheeky Instagram comment!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has caused quite a stir with one little comment on Instagram, where she hilariously toyed with the idea of a fourth pregnancy.

Rihanna has shared intimate peeks at her family life on social media. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@badgalriri

It all began with a recent post from influencer Montana Rose Brown, who mused between being "hot and sexy" or getting pregnant in 2026.

The clip got the 37-year-old singer's attention, as Rihanna commented, "Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet!"

This sparked a swift fan frenzy over speculation that RiRi – who shares three kids with rapper A$AP Rocky – wanted to become a mom again.

The A-list couple has two sons, RZA and Riot, as well as a daughter named Rocki, who was born last September.

Rihanna has made it clear that she doesn't put much weight in the classic life benchmarks.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way?" she told Vogue in 2022.

For the Umbrella artist, it's all about making decisions at her own pace.

According to sources close to the couple, the birth of their first daughter has made their family all the more special.