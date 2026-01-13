Rihanna sparks baby no. 4 talk with cheeky Instagram comment!
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has caused quite a stir with one little comment on Instagram, where she hilariously toyed with the idea of a fourth pregnancy.
It all began with a recent post from influencer Montana Rose Brown, who mused between being "hot and sexy" or getting pregnant in 2026.
The clip got the 37-year-old singer's attention, as Rihanna commented, "Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet!"
This sparked a swift fan frenzy over speculation that RiRi – who shares three kids with rapper A$AP Rocky – wanted to become a mom again.
The A-list couple has two sons, RZA and Riot, as well as a daughter named Rocki, who was born last September.
Rihanna has made it clear that she doesn't put much weight in the classic life benchmarks.
"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way?" she told Vogue in 2022.
For the Umbrella artist, it's all about making decisions at her own pace.
According to sources close to the couple, the birth of their first daughter has made their family all the more special.
Rihanna is overjoyed with her family of five
"She's obviously so grateful for her boys – all three of them – but she's been ready for some more girly energy," an insider told People.
Whether or not the Instagram comment really means RiRi is ready for baby no. 4 remains to be seen.
In the meantime, fans are still anxiously awaiting new music from the Diamonds hitmaker.
Rihanna last released a new album in 2016, and despite plenty of teases, the long-awaited R9 still seems a ways away.
She did give fans a little treat last May with the release of Friend of Mine, a new song she recorded for the Smurfs movie she starred in.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@badgalriri