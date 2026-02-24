Robert Carradine, star of Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of the Nerds, has died

Los Angeles, California - Actor Robert Carradine, known for his roles in Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of the Nerds, has passed away at the age of 71.

Actor Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

As his family announced in a statement released to Deadline, Carradine took his own life after a decades-long battle with mental illness.

The obituary reads: "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him.

"We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby's valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder."

The family added, "We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness."

Carradine's brother, Keith, emphasized that he wants others to know that "there is no shame" in his death.

"It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul," he said.

Carradine comes from a family of actors.

He is the son of the late John Carradine and Sonia Sorel. Keith, as well as Carradine's half-brothers Michael Bowen and David Carradine, have also appeared in numerous film and series productions.