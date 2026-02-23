No shirt, no shoes, no service! Judge issues strict dress code to Kanye West and Bianca Censori ahead of trial

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West and Bianca Censori are heading to court and a judge has warned the couple to dress appropriately... or else!

Kanye West (r) and Bianca Censori (l) have been warned by a judge to adhere to the court's strict dress code for a the trial over their previously owned Malibu mansion. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As the 48-year-old prepares to dispute over his former Malibu mansion, Judge Brock T. Hammond has ordered that Ye and his wifey adhere to the strict dress code.

According to AllHipHop, Hammond emphasized that the Donda rapper and Censori abandon their infamously risqué attire.

Additionally, no hats, sunglasses, or revealing attire will be permitted in the courtroom during the 12-day trial.

Per the site, the judge's stern warning is to prevent any "drama" during the the civil matter, where the spouses are expected to testify.

But, the caution is somewhat warranted – Ye and the 31-year-old Australian have turned heads with wild attire.

Censori in particular has become well-known for sporting extremely X-rated outfits in public.