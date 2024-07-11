Sabrina Carpenter reveals tracklist for Short n' Sweet ahead of album release
Los Angeles, California - Rising pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter dropped her Short n' Sweet album tracklist on socials, and fans are going wild!
Sabrina Carpenter may be teeny tiny, but her album tracklist is not!
With fans chomping at the bit, the pop sensation finally threw them a bone by releasing her tracklist of soon-to-be-viral songs.
"short n' sweet august 23rd!!!!" she wrote in the vintage-style promo video post, encouraging fans to "claim your track n tell yer friends!!!!"
The lineup includes already-released summer hits like Espresso and Please Please Please, plus a lot of new songs like Taste, Good Graces, Sharpest Tool, Coincidence, and more!
Fans go wild for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tracklist
"OMG PERFECT QUEEN," one fan gushed as another proclaimed, "I'm in my Sabrina Carpenter era."
Other fans took Sabrina's caption to heart, "claiming" different songs – although many enthusiastic decided to proactively claim them all.
"claiming every single track," wrote one, as another said, "claiming tracks 1-12."
Sabrina's sold-out Short n' Sweet arena tour focuses on the hotly anticipated album of the same name, which is being released on August 23.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter