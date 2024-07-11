Sabrina Carpenter reveals tracklist for Short n' Sweet ahead of album release

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter dropped her Short n' Sweet album tracklist on socials, and fans are going wild!

Sabrina Carpenter may be teeny tiny, but her album tracklist is not!

With fans chomping at the bit, the pop sensation finally threw them a bone by releasing her tracklist of soon-to-be-viral songs.



"short n' sweet august 23rd!!!!" she wrote in the vintage-style promo video post, encouraging fans to "claim your track n tell yer friends!!!!"

The lineup includes already-released summer hits like Espresso and Please Please Please, plus a lot of new songs like Taste, Good Graces, Sharpest Tool, Coincidence, and more!