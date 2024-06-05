Gov Ball 2024: Sabrina Carpenter announces new single ahead of music festival!

New York, New York - Rising pop icon Sabrina Carpenter has revealed a brand new album and special surprise for fans ahead of her Gov Ball appearance in New York City!

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed the release of a brand new album, titled Short n' Sweet, ahead of New York's hottest music festival! © Collage: IMAGO / Cover Images

The anticipation for Gov Ball 2024 is getting lit!

On Monday, the Espresso singer announced the release of her new album, Short n' Sweet.

"MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!" she wrote on social media.

This will be Sabrina's sixth album, with her past discography including Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Emails I Can't Send, and more.

"This project is quite special to me and I hope it'll be something special to you too," the Feather artist ended her caption with.

But that wasn't all, as Sabrina also teased another fun surprise for fans to keep an eye out for on June 6.

Her Instagram post from Wednesday featured a snippet from what appears to be a music video for the new song, which is titled Please, Please, Please.

This comes right before her performance at New York's Gov Ball Music Festival, so: will Sabrina give fans a never-before-seen preview of even more new tracks?