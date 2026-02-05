Sabrina Carpenter duets with Kermit and shows off comedy chops in Muppet Show debut

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter had fans cracking up with her debut as the Muppet Show revival's first special guest!

Sabrina Carpenter flaunted both her musical and comedy talent as she made her debut on the revival of The Muppet Show, which premiered on Wednesday. © Disney/Mitch Haaseth

The 26-year-old was the featured player on the anticipated variety special, which debuted on Disney+ and ABC on Wednesday.

Sabrina just about did it all, singing a rendition of her hit Manchild with some delightful muppet chickens, duetting with Kermit the Frog, and showing off her comedy chops next to the legend that is Miss Piggy!

The Nonsense singer even got into a bit of a tiff with Piggy, as the blonde bombshell assured Sabrina that she – and her legal team – have taken notice of her suspiciously similar aesthetic.

In a post shared Thursday, Sabrina highlighted a clip of herself singing Islands in the Stream with Kermit and wrote, "dreams really do come true!!"

Though advertised as a special, The Muppet Show revival serves as a backdoor pilot, so it could lead to a full season order.

And if the reviews are any indication, the demand is there, as critics have deemed the new Muppet Show certified fresh with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, along with 99% score from the audience.