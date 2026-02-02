Sabrina Carpenter faces backlash over Grammys performance of Manchild!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter ruffled PETA's feathers when she performed Manchild at the 2026 Grammys !

Sabrina Carpenter performed Manchild at this year's Grammys – but got slammed by PETA for her use of a live bird onstage. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old took flight as she transformed the Crypto.com Arena into an airport to perform her Grammy-nominated track.

Dressed as a pilot in white knee-high boots and a matching hat, Sabrina welcomed the crowd aboard "Sabrina Carpenter Airlines."

The performance featured men dressed as flight attendants, doctors, firefighters, and astronauts as her backup dancers.

But when the Espresso hitmaker pulled out a white dove at the end of her set, it enraged PETA.

The animal rights organization slammed Sabrina via X, writing, "Did Sabrina Carpenter really just bring a bird on stage in 2026?!

"The Manchild singer is giving childlike behavior. Leave animals out of the #GRAMMYs."