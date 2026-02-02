Sabrina Carpenter faces backlash over Grammys performance of Manchild!

It seems not everyone enjoyed the flight on Sabrina Carpenter Airlines! The Espresso singer was slammed by PETA for using a white dove at the Grammys.

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter ruffled PETA's feathers when she performed Manchild at the 2026 Grammys!

The 26-year-old took flight as she transformed the Crypto.com Arena into an airport to perform her Grammy-nominated track.

Dressed as a pilot in white knee-high boots and a matching hat, Sabrina welcomed the crowd aboard "Sabrina Carpenter Airlines."

The performance featured men dressed as flight attendants, doctors, firefighters, and astronauts as her backup dancers.

But when the Espresso hitmaker pulled out a white dove at the end of her set, it enraged PETA.

The animal rights organization slammed Sabrina via X, writing, "Did Sabrina Carpenter really just bring a bird on stage in 2026?!

"The Manchild singer is giving childlike behavior. Leave animals out of the #GRAMMYs."

Sabrina Carpenter gets called "cruel" by PETA

PETA's page further dissed the Please Please Please artist with her own lyrics, saying, "Hey Sabrina. Bringing a live bird onto the Grammys stage is stupid, slow, useless, and cruel."

Sabrina didn't respond to the backlash, yet fans are still raving over the rest of her performance and her stunning red carpet look!

The Grammy-nominated singer gave bridal vibes in a bejeweled, form-fitting silver dress featuring floral designs that blended into delicate ruffles at the bottom.

