Sabrina Carpenter builds the perfect man in her debut Super Bowl ad

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter proved that love doesn't have to be salty in her debut commercial for Pringles!

Sabrina Carpenter and Mr. P take a bite out of love in the new Pringles ad set to air during Super Bowl LX. © Screenshot/YouTube/Pringles

The Espresso hitmaker is "tired of boys," so she decides to take her next relationship into her own hands in the hilarious new ad for the iconic snack.

Sabrina and "Pringleleo" – a man-made tower of Pringles – are seen having a whirlwind romance, including a candlelit dinner and a chaotic drive through Los Angeles.

The short-and-sweet clip will air when the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX this Sunday.

But fans can see the extended – and far steamier! – version on YouTube now.

Mars Snacking Senior Vice President Sarah Reinecke gushed to The Hollywood Reporter about Sabrina and Mr. P's love story as Pringles celebrates 10 years of airing ads for the yearly game.