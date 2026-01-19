Sabrina Carpenter reprises her iconic "Snack Homiez" role in hilarious new SNL sketch

New York, New York - Tayson, aka Sabrina Carpenter , returned to Saturday Night Live to chill with the snack "homiez" Finn Wolfhard and A$AP Rocky!

Sabrina Carpenter (pictured) joined SNL host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky as her hysterical alter ego Tayson.

Some stranger things happened on SNL this weekend when the Please Please Please singer reprised her role for another installment of Snack Homiez.

Sabrina returned to the skit as Tayson, who was supposedly "fresh from being grounded for spending too many Fortnite Bucks in a week."

SNL host Wolfhard also joined the gang as 16-year-old Micah, the "low-key famous" cousin of Brayler, played by Chloe Fineman.

Rocky, who was the musical guest for the evening, played himself... or, as Tayson described him, "Mr. Pretty Flacko sir."

The group discussed their "go-to snack of 2026," to which the Helicopter rapper introduces his new fictional line of rap Snacks, A$AP Fashion Killa Dilla Pickle – a nod to his 2013 joint song with Rihanna.