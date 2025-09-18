Sabrina Carpenter to make SNL hosting debut with double-duty gig!
New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as one of the first hosts of Saturday Night Live's 51st season – and she'll be doing double duty as the episode's musical guest!
On Thursday, the long-running sketch TV show unveiled the guest stars leading its first three episodes of season 51.
Sabrina, who is fresh off the release of her album Man's Best Friend, will take the reins on October 18, pulling double-duty as both the host and musical guest.
This marks the second time the 26-year-old has appeared as a musical guest after her performance on a 2024 episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal, but it will be the first time she's hosted.
Sabrina has appeared in a sketch before, though, as she showed off her comedy chops in the SNL50: The Anniversary Special with a scene continuing the show's viral "Domingo" bit.
The Nonsense artist's episode will be the third of season 51, following a premiere hosted by Bad Bunny with musical guest Doja Cat and a second episode hosted by Amy Poehler and featuring performances by Role Model.
SNL is just the latest variety special foray for Sabrina, as she's also set to guest star in the upcoming Muppet Show Disney+ special in 2026, which was first announced on Wednesday.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP