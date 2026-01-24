Sabrina Carpenter reunites with Miss Piggy in viral new Muppet Show trailer
Los Angeles, California - Lights, camera, Kermit! The Muppet Show trailer revealed Sabrina Carpenter as a guest star on the revival.
The preview that dropped on Friday featured Kermit the frog and the gang returning for a reprise of the popular show of the same name, which originally ran from 1976 to 1981.
The Espresso hitmaker appeared alongside a few of the Muppet members, including a reunion with her "idol" Miss Piggy, who Sabrina arrested during her Short n' Sweet Tour.
The pop singer hilariously revealed that she, her parents, and her grandparents grew up watching Miss Piggy, which aggravated the feisty icon.
Sabrina is also seen telling Kermit that she "loves a kink," to which Pepe responds, "Hola!"
Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Statler, and Waldorf also appear in the hilarious trailer that reveals other celebrity guests like Maya Rudolph and executive producer Seth Rogan.
Miss Piggy later asks, "Isn't it wonderful to be back in the theater and giving people what they truly want... moi?"
Don't miss the special event when The Muppet Show airs on Disney+ and ABC on February 4.
