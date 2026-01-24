Sabrina Carpenter reunites with Miss Piggy in viral new Muppet Show trailer

Los Angeles, California - Lights, camera, Kermit! The Muppet Show trailer revealed Sabrina Carpenter as a guest star on the revival .

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) will guest star on The Muppet Show revival alongside Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogan. © Screenshot/YouTube/DisneyPlus

The preview that dropped on Friday featured Kermit the frog and the gang returning for a reprise of the popular show of the same name, which originally ran from 1976 to 1981.

The Espresso hitmaker appeared alongside a few of the Muppet members, including a reunion with her "idol" Miss Piggy, who Sabrina arrested during her Short n' Sweet Tour.

The pop singer hilariously revealed that she, her parents, and her grandparents grew up watching Miss Piggy, which aggravated the feisty icon.

Sabrina is also seen telling Kermit that she "loves a kink," to which Pepe responds, "Hola!"

Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Statler, and Waldorf also appear in the hilarious trailer that reveals other celebrity guests like Maya Rudolph and executive producer Seth Rogan.