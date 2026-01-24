Sabrina Carpenter reunites with Miss Piggy in viral new Muppet Show trailer

The gang is getting back together! Sabrina Carpenter starred alongside the Muppets in the trailer for the revival coming to Disney+ and ABC on February 4.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Lights, camera, Kermit! The Muppet Show trailer revealed Sabrina Carpenter as a guest star on the revival.

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) will guest star on The Muppet Show revival alongside Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogan.
Sabrina Carpenter (r.) will guest star on The Muppet Show revival alongside Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogan.  © Screenshot/YouTube/DisneyPlus

The preview that dropped on Friday featured Kermit the frog and the gang returning for a reprise of the popular show of the same name, which originally ran from 1976 to 1981.

The Espresso hitmaker appeared alongside a few of the Muppet members, including a reunion with her "idol" Miss Piggy, who Sabrina arrested during her Short n' Sweet Tour.

The pop singer hilariously revealed that she, her parents, and her grandparents grew up watching Miss Piggy, which aggravated the feisty icon.

Rihanna goes viral with reaction to bodyguard letting the door slam in her face!
Rihanna Rihanna goes viral with reaction to bodyguard letting the door slam in her face!

Sabrina is also seen telling Kermit that she "loves a kink," to which Pepe responds, "Hola!"

Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Statler, and Waldorf also appear in the hilarious trailer that reveals other celebrity guests like Maya Rudolph and executive producer Seth Rogan.

Miss Piggy later asks, "Isn't it wonderful to be back in the theater and giving people what they truly want... moi?"

Don't miss the special event when The Muppet Show airs on Disney+ and ABC on February 4.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/DisneyPlus & Bertrand GUAY / AFP

More on Sabrina Carpenter: