Sabrina Carpenter spills Short n' Sweet tour secrets – including surprise tequila shots!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has pulled the curtain back on her Short n' Sweet tour after the concert series came to an end in Los Angeles.

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed some of the secrets behind her Short n' Sweet tour after it came to an end in Los Angeles. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

In a viral TikTok shared over the weekend, the 26-year-old singer spilled some of her best-kept tour secrets now that she's finished her run.

Among them was Sabrina's confession that she always knew what her "surprise" song would be, despite the spin-the-bottle bit she uses to select the track.

Perhaps the most shocking, though, was that she wouldn't know whether the shot she took near the fireplace would be water or tequila!

"'Never knew if it was water or tequila' HELLO??" one fan commented.

But the real frenzy came with the Espresso singer's final caption that read, "and i wanna say one last thing..." before the video abruptly cut out – possibly hinting at another tour or music announcement in the near future!

Either way, Sabrina has definitely been keeping fans fed, as the Short n' Sweet tour even had to be revamped this year to add songs from her latest album, Man's Best Friend, which dropped in August.