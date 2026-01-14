Sarah Jessica Parker gets dissed by disgraced Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth

Los Angeles, California - Chris Noth seemingly slammed his former co- star , Sarah Jessica Parker, getting honored with the Golden Globes' prestigious Carol Burnett Award !

No more big love? Chris Noth (r.) had a telling reply to a fan's fiery remark about Sarah Jessica Parker. © Collage: IMAGO / United Archives & Picturelux

Apparently, there's still big drama nearly four years after the 71-year-old actor was cut from the season 1 finale of And Just Like That.

Last week, Noth shared a new image via Instagram of himself in the gym with tousled hair and captioned it, "F&@k new years – LETS GO!!!!"

One of his followers wrote under the post, "You mean f**k sjp & her award right? lol."

Noth appeared to agree with the strong remark, replying, "right."

The Law & Order alum was supposed to make a cameo as Mr. Big after the character died in the first episode of the Sex and the City revival.

But Noth was ultimately removed from the show after multiple women accused him of sexual assault, which he denied.