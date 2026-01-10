How to watch the 2026 Golden Globe Awards

Los Angeles, California - The brightest stars in the world of entertainment will converge at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday. Here's how to catch all the action live!

The 2026 Golden Globes will take over Hollywood on Sunday. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, honored excellence in both movies and TV, are slated for Sunday, January 11, in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will welcome comedian Nikki Glaser back as host after her hit stint at last year's show.

Leading the 2026 nominees in the film categories are One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and led by Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Hamnet.

On the TV side, HBO's The White Lotus, Apple TV's Severance, and Netflix's Adolescence lead the pack.

With plenty of drama in store at Hollywood's so-called "Party of the Year," pop culture enthusiasts will not want to miss a moment of the 2026 Golden Globes.

Here's how you can tune in live at home!