How to watch the 2026 Golden Globe Awards
Los Angeles, California - The brightest stars in the world of entertainment will converge at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday. Here's how to catch all the action live!
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, honored excellence in both movies and TV, are slated for Sunday, January 11, in Los Angeles.
The ceremony will welcome comedian Nikki Glaser back as host after her hit stint at last year's show.
Leading the 2026 nominees in the film categories are One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and led by Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Hamnet.
On the TV side, HBO's The White Lotus, Apple TV's Severance, and Netflix's Adolescence lead the pack.
With plenty of drama in store at Hollywood's so-called "Party of the Year," pop culture enthusiasts will not want to miss a moment of the 2026 Golden Globes.
Here's how you can tune in live at home!
Where to stream the 2026 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes will kick off at 8 PM ET on Sunday, January 11.
It will air live on CBS, and it can be streamed via Paramount+.
However, live streaming will only be available to Premium subscribers of Paramount+ – Essential subscribers will only be able to stream it the following day.
This year, CBS hosted a Golden Eve special on Thursday, September 8, at 8 PM ET, which is available for streaming via Paramount+.
The show saw the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award presented to Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively.
Which stars will win big? Find out when the 2026 Golden Globes kick off on Sunday, and be sure to follow all of the action on TAG24's social media pages.
Cover photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP