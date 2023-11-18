Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie settle lawsuit alleging rape

New York, New York - Singer Cassie and rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs have reached a settlement "amicably" just one day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and physical abuse.

Cassie (l.) and Sean "Diddy" Combs at Clive Davis' Grammy Awards party in 2018. © JEWEL SAMAD / AFP

The R&B singer, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a suit filed Thursday that hip-hop artist Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape.

A lawyer for Combs, also known as both Puff Daddy or Diddy, has denied the allegations.

The parties said Friday evening that they had agreed to resolve the case, but did not disclose the settlement terms, The New York Times and other media reported.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Ventura said in a statement.

"I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," she added.

In a separate statement also published, Combs said: "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."