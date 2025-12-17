Selena Gomez explains why her voice has changed in candid livestream
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has set the record straight about her changing voice.
The 33-year-old star hosted a candid Q&A session with her more than 400 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, where she answered several of her fans' burning questions.
Among them was a question about the apparent changes in her speaking voice over the years, to which Selena said simply, "Sometimes things happen."
"I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes," she explained. "That's all. That's good."
The Only Murders in the Building actor then began to explain the situation in further detail before stopping herself short.
"So sometimes when I'm on… never mind," she said. "There's no excuse, I don't really care."
Though she didn't confirm the exact cause of the swelling, Selena has been open about her struggles with Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can lead to inflammation.
The Rare Beauty mogul previously explained that her Lupus medications can cause fluctuations in her weight as well, candidly telling fans that though she sometimes struggles with her body image, "I would rather be healthy and take care of myself."
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP