Selena Gomez explains why her voice has changed in candid livestream

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has set the record straight about her changing voice.

Selena Gomez got candid about why her speaking voice has changed over the years, explaining that swelling in her throat can cause the fluctuations. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old star hosted a candid Q&A session with her more than 400 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, where she answered several of her fans' burning questions.

Among them was a question about the apparent changes in her speaking voice over the years, to which Selena said simply, "Sometimes things happen."

"I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes," she explained. "That's all. That's good."

The Only Murders in the Building actor then began to explain the situation in further detail before stopping herself short.

"So sometimes when I'm on… never mind," she said. "There's no excuse, I don't really care."

Though she didn't confirm the exact cause of the swelling, Selena has been open about her struggles with Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can lead to inflammation.