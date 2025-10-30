Grimes defends Selena Gomez from cruel "bullying" and calls for changes to X
Los Angeles, California - Grimes has spoken out in defense of Selena Gomez after the star faced cruel criticism of her appearance in a recent music video.
Grimes took to her X page over the weekend to call out the "body shaming" and "high school level bullying" aimed at the 33-year-old as of late.
"Watched this Selena Gomez video, besides a few weird derp shots that ppl were able to clip and super misrepresent how she looks she looks extremely beautiful, is prob one of the most beautiful girls," Grimes wrote.
"Imagine what it [would] feel like if people talked about you this way."
The 37-year-old, who shares three kids with X owner Elon Musk, went on to argue that accounts who body shame on the platform should be suspended "en masse."
"This is disturbing – in part because it's not even true if u actually watch this video," she added.
Grimes went on to describe the online discourse as "dehumanization" and said that X is "unhealthy as f**k".
Her post came in reply to another cruelly comparing Selena's appearance in her new music video for In The Dark to "an X Files monster of the week."
Selena Gomez defends herself amid body scrutiny
Selena has been candid about the negative impact of social media on her mental health, and earlier this year, she admitted that the endless scrutiny of her appearance has left her "bitter."
"Everyone just has something to say, and it's really making me sad and – not even sad 'cause, I'm not a victim, everyone – I just think it's made me a tad bitter, and I feel really guilty for saying that, but it's true," she said back in March.
Grimes isn't the first star to come to her defense against the trolls.
Taylor Lautner, who previously opened up about how the scrutiny of his body while starring in Twilight negatively impacted him, reshared a post highlighting how Selena has received harsh criticism both before and after a noticeable weight loss.
"You can never please everyone nor should you have to," he wrote. "In my experience it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters."
Cover photo: Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP