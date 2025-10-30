Grimes defends Selena Gomez from cruel "bullying" and calls for changes to X

Los Angeles, California - Grimes has spoken out in defense of Selena Gomez after the star faced cruel criticism of her appearance in a recent music video.

Grimes took to her X page over the weekend to call out the "body shaming" and "high school level bullying" aimed at the 33-year-old as of late.



"Watched this Selena Gomez video, besides a few weird derp shots that ppl were able to clip and super misrepresent how she looks she looks extremely beautiful, is prob one of the most beautiful girls," Grimes wrote.

"Imagine what it [would] feel like if people talked about you this way."

The 37-year-old, who shares three kids with X owner Elon Musk, went on to argue that accounts who body shame on the platform should be suspended "en masse."

"This is disturbing – in part because it's not even true if u actually watch this video," she added.

Grimes went on to describe the online discourse as "dehumanization" and said that X is "unhealthy as f**k".

Her post came in reply to another cruelly comparing Selena's appearance in her new music video for In The Dark to "an X Files monster of the week."