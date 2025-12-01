Is Selena Gomez planning a lavish bachelorette party for Taylor Swift?

Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on Taylor Swift 's bachelorette party plans and the role her BFF, Selena Gomez , reportedly plays in it!

Selena Gomez (l.) is said to be busy planning the ultimate bachelorette trip for Taylor Swift. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

An insider dished to The US Sun that the Enchanted hitmaker is planning a globe-trotting send-off ahead of her nuptials to Travis Kelce.

Selena and T. Swift's other A-list bridesmaids, allegedly including Gigi Hadid, are looking to have "at least three or four girls' trips or bachelorette-style getaways," per the tipster.

The reported destinations will be the singer's favorite cities, like New York and Nashville, as well as international locales like Italy and the Bahamas.

"The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond," the source tattled.

Additionally, the Only Murders in the Building star is said to be "heavily involved" in the wedding planning process.