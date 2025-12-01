Is Selena Gomez planning a lavish bachelorette party for Taylor Swift?
Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on Taylor Swift's bachelorette party plans and the role her BFF, Selena Gomez, reportedly plays in it!
An insider dished to The US Sun that the Enchanted hitmaker is planning a globe-trotting send-off ahead of her nuptials to Travis Kelce.
Selena and T. Swift's other A-list bridesmaids, allegedly including Gigi Hadid, are looking to have "at least three or four girls' trips or bachelorette-style getaways," per the tipster.
The reported destinations will be the singer's favorite cities, like New York and Nashville, as well as international locales like Italy and the Bahamas.
"The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond," the source tattled.
Additionally, the Only Murders in the Building star is said to be "heavily involved" in the wedding planning process.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding countdown begins!
The insider shared that after marrying Benny Blanco, Selena is excited to "bring ideas and suggestions" for Taylor's wedding "to make it the best experience possible for her best friend."
Taylor and Travis announced their engagement, much to the delight of fans, in August after dating for two years.
One person who might not be part of the celebrations is the Fortnight singer's estranged friend, Blake Lively, as the pair are said to have drifted apart amid Lively's legal war with Justin Baldoni.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & UPI Photo