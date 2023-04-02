Taylor Swift gets some love from Selena Gomez at The Eras Tour in Texas!
Arlington, Texas - Taylor Swift had some familiar faces in the crowd of her latest stop on The Eras Tour as Selena Gomez brought her younger sister to the Saturday night show.
The 33-year-old brought the house down at AT&T Stadium with yet another epic performance.
Making things even more special, Taylor's close friend Selena Gomez showed her support in the audience!
The 30-year-old arrived in true Swiftie fashion, styling her hair in Taylor's trademark low buns from the folklore era.
Of course, no folklore look would be complete without the era's famous cardigan, which Selena wore over a long white dress.
The Rare Beauty founder's younger sister, Gracie, opted for an earlier Swift era, wearing the Anti-Hero singer's iconic purple dress from the Speak Now tour.
Gracie shared an adorable moment with Taylor during her performance of 22, where Tay knelt down to give Gracie the hat she was wearing. Gracie then handed Taylor a friendship bracelet in return.
The special moments just kept coming in Arlington as Taylor dedicated the evening's surprise songs to two other important guests in the crowd!
Taylor Swift honors Gracie Abrams and Jack Antonoff with surprise songs
Lover stans won big on the second night of The Eras Tour in Arlington, as Tay opted to sing Death by a Thousand Cuts at the request of her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.
As per the rules Taylor shared on opening night, she's only going to repeat surprise songs that she messed up during their first performance.
It seems that she's holding true to that, telling the crowd she'll have to play the Lover track again after slipping up during the bridge.
Her second surprise song of the night was also a tribute to someone special in the crowd, this time her opening act Gracie Abrams. The evening marked the first of 30 performances Gracie will open on The Eras Tour.
Taylor told the audience that she shared a text exchange with the 23-year-old about the setlist. After Taylor told her she was doing an acoustic set each night, Gracie had just one request.
"Would you play Clean?" Taylor recalled Gracie asking. And T. Swift did just that, playing the fan-favorite 1989 track on the piano.
The performance was heartbreaking for many Swifties not in attendance, knowing that it takes the song out of the running for their shows.
But over on TikTok, Taylor seemed to tease the Clean stans that it won't be her only performance of it.
"I think I could probably have done it better in a higher key so that's technically a mess up," she commented on a fan's TikTok about the performance.
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@jrdgold