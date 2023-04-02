Taylor Swift gets some love from Selena Gomez at The Eras Tour in Texas!

Arlington, Texas - Taylor Swift had some familiar faces in the crowd of her latest stop on The Eras Tour as Selena Gomez brought her younger sister to the Saturday night show.

Selena Gomez (r) dressed up as Taylor Swift (l) during her folklore era for The Eras Tour. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@jrdgold

The 33-year-old brought the house down at AT&T Stadium with yet another epic performance.

Making things even more special, Taylor's close friend Selena Gomez showed her support in the audience!

The 30-year-old arrived in true Swiftie fashion, styling her hair in Taylor's trademark low buns from the folklore era.

Of course, no folklore look would be complete without the era's famous cardigan, which Selena wore over a long white dress.

The Rare Beauty founder's younger sister, Gracie, opted for an earlier Swift era, wearing the Anti-Hero singer's iconic purple dress from the Speak Now tour.

Gracie shared an adorable moment with Taylor during her performance of 22, where Tay knelt down to give Gracie the hat she was wearing. Gracie then handed Taylor a friendship bracelet in return.

The special moments just kept coming in Arlington as Taylor dedicated the evening's surprise songs to two other important guests in the crowd!