Serena Williams pens heartfelt tribute to Andy Murray after Wimbledon farewell

London, UK - Serena Williams thanked Andy Murray for his support for women in a message congratulating him on his career.

Serena Williams (l.) thanked Andy Murray for his support for women in a message congratulating him on his career. © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bildbyran

The three-time grand slam champion is playing in his final Wimbledon and was honored at a ceremony on Centre Court on Thursday evening.

Murray and Williams played mixed doubles together at the All England Club in 2019, while the American also referenced Murray’s famously grumpy on-court demeanor.

"Congratulations to you Andy Murray for such an incredible career," said Williams in a video on the social media platform X.

"I have to say I've always enjoyed watching you. One of the main reasons because you were one of the few players who would be more angry than me on the court, which is a hard thing to do. May have been an attitude just like mine let's say.

"But to me, it was the most exciting thing to watch, and I had the pleasure of playing mixed doubles by your side, which was such a fantastic experience to do that, at Wimbledon nonetheless. It really was one of the highlights of my life.

"I'm just so grateful that I had that experience, and I also hold a special place in my heart to you because you always speak out so much for women and everything that women deserve."

Included in the video montage played on Centre Court was Murray correcting a reporter who overlooked the achievements of American female players during a press conference in 2017.