Body found in rapper D4vd's Tesla identified as eerie details come to light

Police have identified the body found in rapper D4vd's impounded car as a missing 15-year-old girl. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Los Angeles police discovered the body in the car's trunk last week when they were called to a Hollywood tow yard by workers and neighbors who complained of a foul smell.

When officers arrived, they found a badly decomposed body that multiple reports said was in pieces, wrapped in a plastic sheet, in the electric vehicle's front luggage compartment.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner said the body was that of Celeste Rivas, who would be 15 years old if she were still alive.

TMZ said Wednesday that its reporters had spoken to Celeste's mother, who said her daughter had a boyfriend named David.

The teen also had a tattoo of the word "Shhh..." on her right index finger, which matches one that the musician has in the same place, the outlet confirmed.

TMZ carried a missing person poster published by the Riverside County Sheriff seeking the whereabouts of Celeste, who was 13 when she went missing in Lake Elsinore, southeast of Los Angeles, in April last year.

The medical examiner's office had earlier described the dead person as a woman of unknown age with wavy black hair.

"The decedent was found severely decomposed inside a vehicle," the statement said. "She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found."