Singer D4vd named suspect in mysterious death of teenage girl found in his car

Los Angeles, California - Singer D4vd has been formally identified as a suspect in the mysterious death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Los Angeles police have named D4vd as a suspect in the mysterious death of a 15-year-old girl, whose body was found in his Tesla. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to NBC News, the Los Angeles Police Department has named the 20-year-old musician as a suspect, though he has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Law enforcement sources added that D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not been cooperating with the investigation.

Sources told ABC News that Hernandez's body was found dismembered, with authorities believing that multiple people were involved in the disposal of her body.

Hernandez's cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

The teenager, who had been reported missing in April 2024, was found in September in the trunk of a Tesla that was registered to Burke.

At the time of the discovery, TMZ reported that Hernandez had a boyfriend named "David," and she and Burke both had "Shhh..." tattooed on their right index fingers.