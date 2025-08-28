Travis Kelce spills his favorite song from Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl!

New York, New York - Travis Kelce has claimed his favorite track off of Taylor Swift 's anticipated new album, The Life of a Showgirl!

Travis Kelce has revealed his favorite song from his fiancée Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to drop in October. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the 35-year-old NFL star gushed over Taylor's newest musical era – though fans will have to wait until October to hear it for themselves.

"I'm gonna go ahead and just keep poking the bear to all the Swifties," Travis joked. "I keep listening to this album."

"I know she mentioned that it's gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it's just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff," he continued.

The Life of a Showgirl is expected to be a return to pop princess form for the 35-year-old Grammy winner, as she's reunited with producers Max Martin and Shellback for the first time since 2017's Reputation.

"It's just so much fun to listen to, man," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said of the record. "I've been dancing throughout the house."

When pressed by his brother and podcast co-host Jason about his favorite track, Travis quipped that he isn't a "politician" – but he did ultimately drop a name: Opalite!