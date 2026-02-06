Taylor Swift drops surreal Opalite music video with A-list cameos and retro chaos

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has unveiled the whimsical music video for Opalite , the second single from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, and it's every bit as eccentric as fans expected from this era.

Taylor Swift just dropped the delightfully chaotic Opalite music video – complete with a pet rock BFF, surprise celeb cameos, and a very convincing fake informercial. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The video debuted exclusively on Apple Music and Spotify following a countdown on Taylor's website.

It opens with a retro-style commercial for a fictional cleaning spray that promises to fix everything from friendships to romance before launching into the track itself.

The 36-year-old pop icon is then seen bonding with a pet rock marketed as her new best friend, with the two making bracelets, singing karaoke, and hitting the town together.



The visual quickly expands into a cameo-filled spectacle featuring the same guests who appeared with Taylor on The Graham Norton Show in October.

Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith appear in parody TV segments, while Domhnall Gleeson plays a man in a toxic relationship with his pet cactus who later becomes the CANCELLED! singer's on-screen partner.

Cillian Murphy features as the Opalite brand's polished spokesperson, providing the ad's voiceover.

The clip ends with a colorful dance competition and a meta nod back to the talk show.