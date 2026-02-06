Taylor Swift drops surreal Opalite music video with A-list cameos and retro chaos
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has unveiled the whimsical music video for Opalite, the second single from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, and it's every bit as eccentric as fans expected from this era.
The video debuted exclusively on Apple Music and Spotify following a countdown on Taylor's website.
It opens with a retro-style commercial for a fictional cleaning spray that promises to fix everything from friendships to romance before launching into the track itself.
The 36-year-old pop icon is then seen bonding with a pet rock marketed as her new best friend, with the two making bracelets, singing karaoke, and hitting the town together.
The visual quickly expands into a cameo-filled spectacle featuring the same guests who appeared with Taylor on The Graham Norton Show in October.
Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith appear in parody TV segments, while Domhnall Gleeson plays a man in a toxic relationship with his pet cactus who later becomes the CANCELLED! singer's on-screen partner.
Cillian Murphy features as the Opalite brand's polished spokesperson, providing the ad's voiceover.
The clip ends with a colorful dance competition and a meta nod back to the talk show.
After its exclusive run, the Opalite video will be released on YouTube on February 8 at 8 AM EST.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP