Taylor Swift drops surreal Opalite music video with A-list cameos and retro chaos

Taylor Swift has unveiled the music video for Opalite, the second single from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, and it's as eccentric as fans expected.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has unveiled the whimsical music video for Opalite, the second single from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, and it's every bit as eccentric as fans expected from this era.

Taylor Swift just dropped the delightfully chaotic Opalite music video – complete with a pet rock BFF, surprise celeb cameos, and a very convincing fake informercial.
Taylor Swift just dropped the delightfully chaotic Opalite music video – complete with a pet rock BFF, surprise celeb cameos, and a very convincing fake informercial.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The video debuted exclusively on Apple Music and Spotify following a countdown on Taylor's website.

It opens with a retro-style commercial for a fictional cleaning spray that promises to fix everything from friendships to romance before launching into the track itself.

The 36-year-old pop icon is then seen bonding with a pet rock marketed as her new best friend, with the two making bracelets, singing karaoke, and hitting the town together.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk gets burned by France's foreign ministry with epic Epstein island clapback
Elon Musk Elon Musk gets burned by France's foreign ministry with epic Epstein island clapback

The visual quickly expands into a cameo-filled spectacle featuring the same guests who appeared with Taylor on The Graham Norton Show in October.

Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith appear in parody TV segments, while Domhnall Gleeson plays a man in a toxic relationship with his pet cactus who later becomes the CANCELLED! singer's on-screen partner.

Cillian Murphy features as the Opalite brand's polished spokesperson, providing the ad's voiceover.

The clip ends with a colorful dance competition and a meta nod back to the talk show.

After its exclusive run, the Opalite video will be released on YouTube on February 8 at 8 AM EST.

Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

More on Taylor Swift: