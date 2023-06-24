Taylor Swift continues Lover era with highly-requested surprise song in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Taylor Swift made fans' Wildest Dreams come true at The Eras Tour in Minneapolis by finally performing one of the most requested songs of the entire tour!

Taylor Swift proved she's still in her Lover era amid its resurgence in popularity by performing Paper Rings at The Era Tour in Minneapolis. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & ZUMA Wire

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) may only be two weeks away, but Taylor Swift is bringing back the Lover era anyway!

The 33-year-old took the stage at US Bank Stadium on Friday for the first of two Eras Tour shows in Minneapolis.

Ahead of her first surprise song of the night, Swift thanked fans for the resurgence of support for her 2019 album.

Lover has gotten such a bump in streaming from The Eras Tour that Cruel Summer, one of the tour's opening numbers, has become a single four years after its release.

"You guys have been really supportive of the Lover album recently," she told the crowd. "It's been so amazing because I just love that album, and I'm so proud of it and to see it getting listened to a lot this summer...it's so sweet of you to do that."

Though speculation that she'd drop a "From the Vault" deluxe edition of Lover on Friday proved false, her attention to the album was still evident as she revealed her first surprise song.

"I thought I'd do a song that you guys have asked me to do a billion times, and I love you so much that I think it's time to play Paper Rings," she said.

After the upbeat love song, the Anti-Hero singer took a turn for her second surprise song of the night, If This Was a Movie, and the dramatic 180 has fans speculating about the parallels between the two numbers.