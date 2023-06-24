Taylor Swift continues Lover era with highly-requested surprise song in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Taylor Swift made fans' Wildest Dreams come true at The Eras Tour in Minneapolis by finally performing one of the most requested songs of the entire tour!
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) may only be two weeks away, but Taylor Swift is bringing back the Lover era anyway!
The 33-year-old took the stage at US Bank Stadium on Friday for the first of two Eras Tour shows in Minneapolis.
Ahead of her first surprise song of the night, Swift thanked fans for the resurgence of support for her 2019 album.
Lover has gotten such a bump in streaming from The Eras Tour that Cruel Summer, one of the tour's opening numbers, has become a single four years after its release.
"You guys have been really supportive of the Lover album recently," she told the crowd. "It's been so amazing because I just love that album, and I'm so proud of it and to see it getting listened to a lot this summer...it's so sweet of you to do that."
Though speculation that she'd drop a "From the Vault" deluxe edition of Lover on Friday proved false, her attention to the album was still evident as she revealed her first surprise song.
"I thought I'd do a song that you guys have asked me to do a billion times, and I love you so much that I think it's time to play Paper Rings," she said.
After the upbeat love song, the Anti-Hero singer took a turn for her second surprise song of the night, If This Was a Movie, and the dramatic 180 has fans speculating about the parallels between the two numbers.
Did Taylor Swift send a secret message with her Eras Tour surprise songs in Minneapolis?
Paper Rings, like most of Lover, is assumed to be written about her now-ex Joe Alwyn, and some Swifties think she paired the track with the not-so-happy ending seen in If This Was a Movie as a reflection on the shocking split.
"Paper Rings—the most perfect End Of A Rom Com happy ending song—paired with If This Was A Movie is actually a very brutal pairing," one fan wrote.
"i simply refuse to think about the paper rings into if this was a movie implications right now," another joked.
While If This Was a Movie was re-sorted into the Fearless era when Swift dropped Taylor's Version of the track, it was originally released with Speak Now.
Many believe she made the change ahead of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in order to ensure the re-recording was entirely self-written, as it was the only song that wasn't on the original record.
Though the re-recording will drop in just two weeks, Swift hasn't done too much to promote it, much to fans' dismay. However, she did tell the crowd on Friday that she's "so excited" for the release.
But not every Swiftie is buying it - with one joking, "is the excited in the room with us."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & ZUMA Wire