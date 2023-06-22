What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Minneapolis?

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Taylor Swift is taking over US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for two magical nights of The Eras Tour , and fans lucky enough to be attending may in be for some seriously special surprises.

Taylor Swift will play two nights at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for her next stop on The Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

The 33-year-old will perform on Friday and Saturday with the support of opening acts Gracie Abrams, girl in red, and OWENN.

After devastating Swifties at home with four fan-favorite surprise songs in Pittsburgh, the Anti-Hero singer is gearing up to knock off four more picks in the remaining roster of surprise songs.

As for this weekend's predictions, many fans have their hopes up high for a special guest, particularly Justin Vernon of Bon Iver.

Vernon and his band are fresh off a stint abroad, having just finished a show in Germany on June 19. They are now on a break before resuming their tour at the end of July.

As many astute Swifties have noted, Vernon is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, so a special guest appearance by him certainly isn't out of the question.

Swift and Bon Iver most famously collaborated on folklore's exile as well as the title track on its sister album, evermore, so either (or both) are strong candidates for the weekend.

But if we were to pick the more likely one, exile would certainly be the frontrunner, as Swift performed the track while making a guest appearance at Bon Iver's London concert back in October.