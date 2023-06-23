Taylor Swift leads Swifties to clown over Lover deluxe and Speak Now TV
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Taylor Swift may still have a few Lover-related tricks up her sleeve, but Speak Now Swifties have a bone to pick with the fan base and Miss Americana herself.
Over the last few days, Swifties have been convinced that their Fearless leader was preparing to surprise-drop the deluxe version of her 2019 album Lover ahead of her first Eras Tour show in Minneapolis.
However, on Friday, a select group of fans were stunned to see that the deluxe version of Lover with never-before-heard "From the Vault" tracks did not, in fact, hit shelves at Target.
After all, part of being a Swiftie is partially believing numerous narratives and predictions of those on SwiftTok, regardless if there's hard evidence of such things being true.
However, with all the attention that's been paid to Lover, particularly in light of Swift revealing the song Cruel Summer off the album is her latest radio single, Swifties who are Speak Now stans may feel like all the Lover talk is overshadowing the fact that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is officially dropping in two weeks.
But that's not the only bone some fans had to pick, as some of their Speak Now shade was directed at the Grammy-winning singer.
Taylor Swift's promotion of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
As several Twitter Swifties have noted, Swift hasn't really done much to promote Speak Now TV's release compared to past rerecording releases.
Previously, Swift has created TikToks, released singles from, and dropped new merch for past rerecording releases, which hasn't yet been the case for Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
Granted, it's clear the exile singer has a lot going on at the moment. and she will for the foreseeable future. Swift recently unveiled a slew of new international Eras Tour dates that go well into 2024.
Perhaps Swift will reveal something related to the deluxe version of Lover with From the Vault tracks – and maybe a Cruel Summer music video announcement – during her Minneapolis Eras Tour shows.
For now, Swifties will just have to wait and see what happens, and which surprise songs they'll lose, at The Eras Tour in Minneapolis that will surely have many once again saying, "I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & ZUMA Press