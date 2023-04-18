Taylor Swift hits the town again after responding to fan's concern over her breakup
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is doing perfectly fine after her shock split from Joe Alwyn, thank you very much.
The 33-year-old turned heads on Monday night with another chic dinner outing in New York City.
Swift wore her trademark blonde hair in a high ponytail and donned gray jeans paired with a dark brown top and black leather boots.
The appearance is the Anti-Hero singer's second public outing since her breakup, aside from her Eras Tour performances.
Given how notoriously private the pop star has been in recent years, the outings certainly seem intentional, with many noting how similar her appearances have been to her iconic street style era when she released 1989 in 2014.
Though many Swifties had a total meltdown over the split, it looks like their worry is not needed, as Tay herself responded to a fan's concern during her recent Tampa performance.
Taylor Swift assures fans she's doing well during The Eras Tour
Anticipation was riding high ahead of Swift's first Eras Tour shows since the news of her split from Alwyn broke, and one concertgoer found a subtle way to check in on the singer.
In a viral video taken during her performance of Delicate, a fan held up a sign that read, "You ok?" (a reference to Swift's music video for You Belong With Me).
The Lavender Haze artist acknowledged the sign, giving the fan a thumbs up and a sweet smile to prove she's doing all too well these days!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/TikTok/@edenrandomm