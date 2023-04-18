Taylor Swift hits the town again after responding to fan's concern over her breakup

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is doing perfectly fine after her shock split from Joe Alwyn, thank you very much.

Taylor Swift responded to a fan asking if she's ok during a recent Eras Tour show in Tampa. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/TikTok/@edenrandomm

The 33-year-old turned heads on Monday night with another chic dinner outing in New York City.

Swift wore her trademark blonde hair in a high ponytail and donned gray jeans paired with a dark brown top and black leather boots.

The appearance is the Anti-Hero singer's second public outing since her breakup, aside from her Eras Tour performances.

Given how notoriously private the pop star has been in recent years, the outings certainly seem intentional, with many noting how similar her appearances have been to her iconic street style era when she released 1989 in 2014.

Though many Swifties had a total meltdown over the split, it looks like their worry is not needed, as Tay herself responded to a fan's concern during her recent Tampa performance.

