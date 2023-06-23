Will Taylor Swift release new tracks from the Lover vault?

New York, New York - After making Cruel Summer her newest single, Taylor Swift just might be bringing back the Lover era for real!

Swifties are convinced Taylor Swift is bringing back the Lover era with some previously-unreleased vault tracks. © Collage: John Medina & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

What Taylor Swift era are we in again?

On Monday, social media was flooded with rumors about new songs from the 33-year-old's seventh album, Lover.

While a proper source has yet to be identified, claims that Swift is planning to drop Lover (From the Vault) have gone viral on Twitter. The majority of the tweets allege that the supposed new release featuring previously scrapped songs was uncovered through Target shipments that revealed CDs are planning to be released this Friday.

Though it's always necessary to take Swiftie theories with a grain of salt, there's certainly reason to believe that more Lover tracks could be released in the near future.

The Anti-Hero singer celebrated the opening night of The Eras Tour back in March by officially releasing All of the Girls You've Loved Before, a previously unreleased track from Lover. On streaming sites, the song was added to a compilation titled The More Lover Chapter, which had a listed release date of August 23, 2019, the day the album originally came out.

Swift's latest move to make Cruel Summer a radio single - almost four years after it was originally released - just might mean that she's more than willing to dive into the Lover vault soon.