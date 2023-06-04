Taylor Swift shocks with unexpected song and special guest at The Eras Tour

Chicago, Illinois - Taylor Swift had quite an epic show in store for fans at night two of The Eras Tour in Chicago !

Taylor Swift (r) shocked fans with a special guest, Maren Morris, and an unexpected performance during Saturday's Eras Tour show in Chicago. © Collage: Charley Gallay & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)

You know it's been a good night on The Eras Tour when "I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT" trends on social media well into the next day.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old delighted Swifties with a special guest during the surprise song portion of the evening as she welcomed country star Maren Morris to the stage.

The duo sang an acoustic version of You All Over Me, a vault track from Swift's re-recording of Fearless.

While Morris mainly performs backup vocals in the studio version, she showed off her talent by taking the lead on the second verse during the live performance.

Swift had nothing but praise for the I Wish I Was singer, telling the crowd Morris is one of her "favorite artists."

The Anti-Hero artist even made the surprising confession that "nobody knew" if Fearless (Taylor's Version) would be "a success or a very embarrassing project." With many of the re-recorded tracks now surpassing the streams of the originals, it's safe to say the project has been a success.

But the duet wasn't the only shocker of the surprise song portion, as Swift then took to the piano to perform a track many fans didn't even realize was a possible choice!