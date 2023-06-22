Taylor Swift in her "Eras era" as folklore returns to charts amid Lover deluxe rumors

New York, New York - Taylor Swift really is in her Eras era as she charts songs from several different albums amid her sold-out stadium tour.

Taylor Swift is currently charting nine albums on the Billboard 200 as she continues The Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

Thanks to the viral trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, august from the 33-year-old's ninth album, folklore, has returned to the Billboard chart three years after its debut.

In the latest Hot Rock & Alternative chart, august is now at #17.

Though the teaser featured a remixed version of the song that hasn't been officially released, the exposure still gave the original a significant boost in streaming.



The Anti-Hero singer also boasts a top-10 hit with Karma (feat. Ice Spice) at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has an astounding nine albums charting on the Billboard 200.

Her dominant presence on the charts with entries from across her discography is undoubtedly connected to The Eras Tour, where she performs hits from every album (except one - sorry, debut!) at each show.

Cruel Summer, from her 2019 album Lover, received such a massive bump in popularity that it has been made her newest single, and rumors are flying that she may have more in store for the Lover era - nearly four years after it started.