Taylor Swift in her "Eras era" as folklore returns to charts amid Lover deluxe rumors
New York, New York - Taylor Swift really is in her Eras era as she charts songs from several different albums amid her sold-out stadium tour.
Thanks to the viral trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, august from the 33-year-old's ninth album, folklore, has returned to the Billboard chart three years after its debut.
In the latest Hot Rock & Alternative chart, august is now at #17.
Though the teaser featured a remixed version of the song that hasn't been officially released, the exposure still gave the original a significant boost in streaming.
The Anti-Hero singer also boasts a top-10 hit with Karma (feat. Ice Spice) at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has an astounding nine albums charting on the Billboard 200.
Her dominant presence on the charts with entries from across her discography is undoubtedly connected to The Eras Tour, where she performs hits from every album (except one - sorry, debut!) at each show.
Cruel Summer, from her 2019 album Lover, received such a massive bump in popularity that it has been made her newest single, and rumors are flying that she may have more in store for the Lover era - nearly four years after it started.
Is Taylor Swift dropping a deluxe edition of Lover?
Swifties have been speculating that the singer will break some scrapped songs out of the Lover vault in celebration of Cruel Summer's resurgence. She previously dropped All of the Girls You've Loved Before, which didn't make the final cut of the 2019 album, to celebrate the opening night of The Eras Tour.
The newly-minted single has also fueled theories about a potential music video for it, with many believing it would consist of footage from The Eras Tour, a concept she's used in videos from eras past.
Of course, she's also set to bring back the Speak Now era in full force with Taylor's Version of her third studio album, which drops on July 7.
No matter what surprises she has in store, her next official move is bringing The Eras Tour to Minneapolis for two nights at US Bank Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press