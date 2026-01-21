Taylor Swift makes history with Songwriters Hall of Fame induction!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has made music history once again, as the pop star has become the youngest female inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Taylor Swift has become one of the youngest musicians to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The organization revealed the Class of 2026 on Wednesday, naming the 36-year-old singer among the inductees.

Joining Swift are Alanis Morrisette, Kenny Loggins, Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley, Terry Britten & Graham Lyle, and Walter Afanasieff.

2026 marked the first year of Swift's eligibility, as a songwriter's first commercially released composition must be at least 20 years old in order to be considered.

Swift's debut single, Tim McGraw, first dropped in June 2006.

According to Billboard, the Opalite artist is the second-youngest songwriter to be inducted, as Stevie Wonder was inducted at the age of 32.

Swift, who is the first musician to earn billionaire status primarily through her music catalog and tours, is credited as a writer on all of his original music.

Though she frequently partners with collaborators like Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, the Grammy winner has written numerous hits all on her own – including the entirety of her 2010 album Speak Now.