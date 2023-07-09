Taylor Swift: Which Speak Now (Taylor's Version) song are you based on your zodiac sign?

Taylor Swift released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7, and there's a song fit for every zodiac sign among the ranks of its 22 tracks.

By Kelly Christ

Taylor Swift has returned to her Speak Now era with her re-recording of the 2010 album. Filled with tales of revenge, nostalgia, and everything in between, Taylor's Version certainly has something for every zodiac sign.

Taylor Swift released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7, and there's a song fit for every zodiac sign among its 22 tracks. © Collage: Unsplash/dulhiier & Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift The 33-year-old songstress dropped Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7 as she continues the re-recordings of her first six albums to own their masters once again. In the prologue to the album, Swift reflected on Speak Now's brutally honest depiction of young womanhood. "When I look back at the Speak Now album, I get a lump in my throat," she said. "I have a feeling it will always be this way because this period of time is so violently aglow with the last light of the setting sun of my childhood." Celebrities Donald Trump Jr.'s reality star ex spills the tea on gay club encounter This emotional core makes it a record that resonates profoundly with its listeners, but some songs will strike harder than others. Which songs will those be for you? The answer is in the stars!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)

No one does revenge quite like an Aries, so what better Speak Now song for this feisty sign than Better Than Revenge? This track may have undergone some notable changes for Taylor's Version, but it's just as biting and scathing as ever, making it the best soundtrack for every competitive Aries out there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Dear John (Taylor's Version)

Dear John is one of Swift's most scathing songs, and the tenacious Taurus certainly knows how to connect with that side of their personality. The devastating track five takes aim at John Mayer in a heart-breaking ballad that simultaneously underscores Swift's anger at her former flame for his actions and her own guilt for not heeding the warnings of others due to her stubborn nature. Despite its strong lyrics, Dear John has a relatively calm melody, perfectly mirroring the complexities of a Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The Story of Us (Taylor's Version)

Geminis are known for their impulsive and perceptive nature, something that is well-demonstrated by The Story of Us. A cry of frustration as communication breaks down in a relationship, the song highlights the sign's keen ability to quickly read others' feelings, even when they remain unspoken.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Foolish One (From the Vault) (Taylor's Version)

Foolish One is an ode to the hopeless romantic, and Cancers often find themselves among this more optimistic population. In the previously-unreleased song, Swift shows her sensitive side while attempting to reason with herself to ditch her imaginative dream of a grand love story that just doesn't seem to be coming, something that will hit pretty hard for every Cancer out there.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

If there was any sign most likely to interrupt a wedding, it'd be Leo. The title track Speak Now chronicles such a scenario as Swift sings, "Don't say yes / run away now," to a groom at the altar. Leo's big-hearted personality and weakness for selfish behavior will love this dramatic anthem that dares to take a big risk in the name of love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Mine (Taylor's Version)

The opening track of Speak Now, Mine undoubtedly belongs to the Virgos. The dedicated and sometimes chronically overthinking Earth sign will connect instantly with Swift's description of herself learning to grow more vulnerable in a new relationship. "You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter / You are the best thing that's ever been mine," she sings.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): When Emma Falls in Love (From the Vault) (Taylor's Version)

Libras are known for their sweet sides, very much like the titular Emma in When Emma Falls in Love. In the vault track, Swift describes her friend as "little miss sunshine" who wears love "all over her face," just like any true Libra. The charming nature of this air sign embodies the best of Emma's willingness to see the positive side of everything and even inspire those are her to do the same.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Haunted (Taylor's Version)

Scorpios are known for their fierce passion, fearsome intensity, and even a bit of mystery. No track on Speak Now (Taylor's Version) captures these qualities quite like Haunted. The song's dramatic opening sets the stage for Swift's impassioned pleading for a doomed relationship to somehow work out. With chillingly dark imagery, Haunted is the perfect fit for a Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Timeless (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

If you're a Sagittarius like T. Swift herself, Timeless will certainly hit home for you. This Speak Now vault track is a romantic reflection on everlasting love. The song highlights the sign's optimism as the Karma artist shares her hopes that she will always find her way back to her lover, no matter what may come between them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Castles Crumbling (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

The hard-working and sensitive Capricorn will connect strongly with Castles Crumbling, a new vault track featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams. A candid confession of her worst fears, Swift reflects on her worries about her longevity as a musician, her worth as a friend and a partner, and her need for the approval of others. Tapping into the sign's propensity for pessimism, Castles Crumbling is an ode to every Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Never Grow Up (Taylor's Version)

Never Grow Up is easily one of the most heart-wrenching tracks Swift has ever written, and every Aquarius will relate to its longing for the comforting community of childhood and the desire to run away from the perpetual loneliness of adulthood. While Aquarius signs tend to opt for a more independent life, as the song depicts, this comes with immeasurable challenges that can be tough to admit to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Back to December (Taylor's Version)

The ever-compassionate and loyal Pisces is also lost in their daydreams and sometimes a bit taken away with their empathy. Back to December highlights this vulnerability as Swift sings her regrets about not treating a past partner how they deserved.