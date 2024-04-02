Taylor Swift makes history as Forbes officially crowns her a billionaire

New York, New York - Taylor Swift was officially named a member of the three-comma-club Tuesday, as Forbes confirmed rumors estimating her wealth exceeds a billion dollars.

Taylor Swift has officially made Forbes' list of billionaires – the first to do so solely off of music. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The financial news outlet said she is the first artist to achieve billionaire status solely on the basis of her music, and estimated she has a $1.1 billion fortune.

Other industry heavyweights who've hit the mark – Rihanna and Jay-Z among them – have earned their massive wealth in part via fashion brands, alcohol companies or entertainment holdings, among other interests.

Along with her vast songwriting catalog, Swift staged the first billion-dollar tour ever – the ongoing Eras Tour has boosted economies and delighted fans around the world.

Swift (34) also has a significant real estate portfolio, with homes in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville and a coastal mansion in Rhode Island.

Her touring milestone was one of many records Swift shattered over the past year, including winning a fourth Grammy for Best Album, the most of any artist.

She received wall-to-wall attention throughout 2023, which closed with Time Magazine honoring Swift as Person of the Year, calling her a "rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story."

And in mere weeks fans have a brand-new album to look forward to: Swift is set to drop The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.