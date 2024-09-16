Tito Jackson, original member of Jackson 5, passes away in shock to family

Claremore, Oklahoma - Guitarist and singer Tito Jackson, an original member of the legendary Jackson 5 group and older brother of superstars Michael and Janet, has died at the age of 70, his sons said late Sunday.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," his sons Taj, Taryll and TJ, who form the group 3T, posted on Instagram alongside a photo of them with their father.



"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," they said.

"Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ."

Family friend Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight that Tito died of an apparent heart attack on Sunday while driving from New Mexico to his home in Oklahoma.

He had recently been performing in Germany, England, and California with his brothers Marlon and Jackie as The Jacksons.