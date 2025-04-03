Tom Cruise honors late Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer in moving tribute

Las Vegas, Nevada - Tom Cruise paid tribute to late Top Gun co- star Val Kilmer on Thursday, leading movie theater owners in a moment's silence at the CinemaCon event before unveiling new footage from his latest Mission: Impossible movie.

Tom Cruise paid tribute to late Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer on Thursday, leading movie theater owners in a moment's silence at CinemaCon. © Collage: IMAGO / Capital Pictures & VALERIE MACON / AFP

"I'd like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer," said Cruise, at the start of his hotly anticipated appearance at the annual industry summit in Las Vegas.

"I really can't tell you how much I admired his work, how much I thought of him as a human being, and how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and then came back for Top Gun: Maverick," said Cruise.

Kilmer, one of the biggest Hollywood actors of the 1990s, who shot to fame playing Iceman in the original 1986 Top Gun, died aged 65, his family announced this week.

The cause of death was pneumonia. Kilmer had battled throat cancer after being diagnosed in 2014, and made his final appearance in the Top Gun 2022 sequel Maverick, physically diminished and with a raspy voice.

Cruise on Thursday led the audience at Caesars Palace casino in a lengthy silence, asking attendees to "take a moment and just think about all the wonderful times that we had" watching Kilmer on the big screen.

"I wish you well on your next journey," said Cruise, to Kilmer.

He added to the attendees: "Thank you all for doing that. I know he appreciates it."