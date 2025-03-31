CinemaCon 2025: Movie studios tease new blockbusters after alarming flops

Las Vegas, Nevada - This was meant to be the year the movies bounced back. But as the CinemaCon trade convention kicks off Monday in Las Vegas, theater owners are hoping and praying for signs that 2025 is back on track.

The CinemaCon trade convention kicked off Monday in Las Vegas. © BRYAN STEFFY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The box office has endured a terrible start, reeling from high-profile flops like Disney's live-action Snow White, superhero sequel Captain America: Brave New World, and bizarre sci-fi Mickey 17.

The $1.3 billion taken in North America receipts so far is 7% below an already lean Q1 2024, which was itself derailed by the previous year's massive Hollywood strikes.

All this is roiling an industry that has never fully returned to pre-pandemic profit levels, and had informally adopted the motto "Survive till '25."

So the annual CinemaCon summit at the Caesars Palace casino is a key chance for Hollywood studios to present their upcoming films to theater owners – and, hopefully, inspire a bit of confidence that the good times are coming back.

"The box office is down in the dumps. We need a recovery. We need more movies," said Daniel Loria, senior vice president at the Boxoffice Company.

"It's really good timing because that's exactly what we're going to be getting out of CinemaCon," he told a recent podcast.