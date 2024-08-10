Travis Scott's Paris problems continue as prosecutors issue update after arrest

Paris, France - Travis Scott was in police custody for a second day Saturday after the rapper was detained following a fight at a Paris five-star hotel, prosecutors told AFP.

Travis Scott was still in police custody as of Saturday morning after being arrested in Paris for "violence against a security agent." © ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

"The detention has been extended," a source at the prosecutor's office confirmed Saturday morning.



Early Friday, Paris prosecutors had said "police were called to the George V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard."

A spokesperson for Scott said Friday evening that the star's management was in "direct communication with Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate".

Scott has been a regular visitor to Paris and was at the Olympics men's basketball semi-finals in Paris on Thursday evening. He posted a social media video showing him at the game, as well as photos from a Paris nightclub.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has had previous brushes with the law in the US, including arrested in Miami Beach in June for trespassing and disorderly intoxication.