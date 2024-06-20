Travis Scott offers two-word excuse after getting arrested in drink-fuelled incident

Miami Beach, Florida - Travis Scott has landed himself in hot water again after he was arrested in Miami Beach overnight Thursday for trespassing and disorderly intoxication, police records showed.

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested overnight Thursday for trespassing and disorderly conduct during an incident at Miami Beach. © Collage: GIORGIO VIERA / AFP & Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The star, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested just after 1:00 AM ET after a verbal clash with people on a yacht at the Miami Beach Marina, according to the arrest report.



Police responded to a call about a fight on a yacht, and officers asked Scott to leave, which he initially did.

But the 33-year-old later returned, "disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina" and "causing a public disturbance," the report said.

After his arrest, Scott told police he had been drinking, and explained away his behavior by saying, "It's Miami," according to the police report.

The rapper's new album, Utopia, was a nominee for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.

He has been arrested twice before, both time in connection to incidents at his shows, which often descend into chaos. One such occasion in 2021 turned deadly as a crush at the annual Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas led to the death of 10 people.

Scott is the subject of multiple lawsuits launched in the aftermath of the disaster.