Valentino, iconic Italian fashion designer, has died aged 93

Rome, Italy - One of the top fashion designers of his era, Italy's elegance aficionado Valentino Garavani spent nearly half a century dressing the world's great beauties, from Jackie Kennedy to Princess Diana, before his death Monday at age 93.

Italian couturier Valentino Garavani poses for photographs at the launch of his exhibition "Valentino: Master of Couture" at Somerset House in central London on November 28, 2012. © CARL COURT / AFP

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," wrote his Rome-based foundation on social media.

A funeral is planned for Friday in the Italian capital, with a lying in state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Best known as just Valentino, the designer's creations – many of them in "Valentino red" – were worn by the who's who of the international elite, from Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Nancy Reagan to Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts, and Gwyneth Paltrow in recent years.

When the empress of Iran Farah Pahlavi escaped the country during the 1979 revolution, she was wearing a coat made by Valentino.

Dubbed "the Sheik of Chic" by Women's Wear Daily in the 1980s, Valentino was celebrated by the New York Times in 1997 for his "single-minded dedication to glamor."