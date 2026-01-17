Zoe Saldaña shares emotional reaction to becoming the new highest-grossing actor

Los Angeles, California - A few days ago, movie star Zoe Saldaña overtook her colleague Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing actor of all time. Now, the 47-year-old shared her heartfelt reaction to the achievement.

Zoe Saldaña has broken her silence after the success of Avatar: Fire and Ash made her the new highest-grossing actor in history. © Bertrand GUAY / AFP

"I just want to express my sincerest gratitude for the extraordinary journey that has led me to become the highest-grossing film actor of all time today," Saldaña said in a new Instagram video.

She also thanked the directors whose films she starred in and who placed their trust in her, including James Cameron and James Gunn.

And, of course, her fans, whose "unwavering support, passion, and loyalty are the true foundation of this milestone."

Finally, Saldaña added that she hopes the record will one day be broken by another woman – before her, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson held the title for six months.