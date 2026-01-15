Scarlett Johansson dethroned as highest-grossing actor – who's the new box office queen?

Los Angeles, California - Scarlett Johansson has lost her place at the top, as her fellow Marvel star Zoe Saldaña is now the highest-grossing actor of all time.

Zoe Saldaña (l.) has overtaken Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing actor. © Collage: Cole BURSTON / AFP & Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash last month, the 47-year-old has officially surpassed Johansson to take the throne.

As reported by the New York Post, the third installment of the Avatar film saga has already grossed around $1.23 billion worldwide.

Saldaña has been playing the role of Neytiri since the very first Avatar flick came out in 2009.

Along with the sci-fi franchise, she's also been an integral part of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying Gamora since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Those aren't her only roles in high-profile film series, as she has also starred in three Star Trek movies and the first Pirates of the Caribbean.

Last year, Saldaña marked a major career milestone with her first Oscar, which honored her supporting role in Emilia Pérez.

Johansson has major film franchises to thank for her placement on the the list, as she, too, has been a key part of the Marvel universe.