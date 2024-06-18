Nintendo shocks fans with announcement of new Zelda game for Switch

Paris, France - Nintendo surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing a new chapter in its 40-year-old Zelda saga, one of the Japanese video game giant's biggest cash-cows.

Nintendo surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing a new chapter in its 40-year-old Zelda saga. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

During an event broadcast on the web, the firm said The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom would be scheduled for release on the Switch console on September 26.

Eiji Aonuma, producer of the Zelda series, said on the webcast that fans would be able to play as Princess Zelda herself rather than the elf-like warrior Link – a first for an official entry into the game's canon.

"This time around, Link has vanished, and it's up to Princess Zelda to step into the protagonist's role," Aonuma said in comments dubbed into English on the webcast.

Each new chapter of Zelda is eagerly awaited by fans – the franchise has racked up well over 140 million sales since it began in 1986.