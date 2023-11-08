Legend of Zelda coming to the big screen as Nintendo announces exciting plans!

Kyoto, Japan - Nintendo is developing a film based on its hugely popular Legend of Zelda franchise, the Japanese gaming giant announced, as it bids to capitalize on the blockbuster success of its recent Mario movie .

Nintendo has announced plans to produce a movie based on its Legend of Zelda game franchise. © Richard A. Brooks / AFP

The live-action Zelda movie will be directed by Wes Ball, who made the Maze Runner trilogy, and co-produced by Avid Arad, who has overseen several major Spider-Man films.

Legendary Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto, who created both the Mario and Zelda game franchises, and was heavily involved in this year's smash-hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, also returns as a producer.

"I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," Miyamoto wrote, on an official Nintendo social media account Tuesday.

"I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production.

"It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."

Japanese-owned Hollywood giant Sony Pictures will co-finance and distribute the movie in theaters.