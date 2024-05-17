Grand Theft Auto VI gets much-awaited release update

New York, New York - Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive on Thursday said the eagerly awaited video game Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in fall of 2025.

The Grand Theft Auto VI trailer shows what appears to be the first playable female character in the franchise. © Chris Delmas / AFP

Rockstar had previously said the next installment to the blockbuster franchise would be available next year, without further details.



The "narrowing" of the release came in earnings figures from New York-based Take-Two, though no firm date has been set.

"Consumer anticipation for the title is unprecedented and our expectations for its commercial success continue to increase," Take-Two said.

But executives sidestepped questions seeking details about GTA VI during an earnings call.

"Rockstar hasn't given any details on what its expectations are for the release," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told analysts.

"A wonderful trailer that they put out broke the internet and more news will come from Rockstar in the fullness of time."