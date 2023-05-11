The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reviews are in and the hype is real!

Tokyo, Japan - The newest game in The Legend of Zelda series is almost here, but with early reviews in, will it end up being everything fans hope for, or a major disappointment?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, releases Friday, but will it prove to be worth all the hype? © Nintendo

Tears of the Kingdom (TotK), which officially drops this Friday, is the long-awaited sequel to the smash hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BotW), which came out in 2017.

Fans of the series have been anxiously anticipating the sequel, and for good reasons, as BotW is considered by many to be one of the best games for the Switch, and possibly in the series as a whole.

But gaming in recent years has seen a handful of big, highly anticipated titles having disappointing releases, such as Cyberpunk 2027, Dying Light 2, and most recently, Redfall.

Even heavy hitting Nintendo titles like Pokémon Scarlett and Violet suffered performance issues upon its release that were so bad, some players deemed it unplayable.

As the Zelda series is a Nintendo exclusive and easily one of its most popular, the pressure on the company to deliver with TotK is pretty damn high.

So now that early reviews have begun pouring in, it all begs the question – is Tears of the Kingdom worth the hype?