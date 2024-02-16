Which Xbox games are heading to PS5 and Nintendo Switch?

Redmond, Washington – Microsoft on Thursday shook up the gaming world with word it is making some once-exclusive Xbox video games available for play on rival consoles.

Four previously exclusive Xbox video games will now be available for play on rival consoles, the company announced.

Xbox head Phil Spencer did not specify which titles were expanding beyond the Xbox.

But the Verge, citing unnamed sources, said they will be Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves and Grounded, and will likely be available on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.



"Over the next five or 10 years, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry," Spencer said in a podcast.

But Xbox is not changing its "fundamental exclusive strategy," with "no promise" of more games to follow, he said.

"So if you're on those other platforms, and you see these four games coming, please don't take it as some signal that everything's coming. It's not."

The huge move comes as Microsoft looks to boost Xbox sales that have lagged those of Sony PlayStation consoles, and to ramp up revenue from subscriptions to its cloud gaming service.

By putting its weight behind software and subscriptions, Xbox could be trying to match the success of TV streaming giant Netflix.