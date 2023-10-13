Microsoft and Activision Blizzard get green light for one of the biggest tech deals ever

Redmond, Washington - Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, the maker of Call of Duty, announced Friday they were set to seal one of the biggest tech tie-ups after overcoming a final hurdle.

Microsoft says it has "crossed the final regulatory hurdle" on its way to acquiring gaming giant Activision Blizzard. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

UK regulators have approved Microsoft's $69-billion takeover, having blocked the deal in April over competition concerns.

Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick said the two companies had "all regulatory approvals necessary to close (the deal) and we look forward to bringing joy and connection to even more players around the world".

Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith thanked Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its "thorough review" and approval.

"We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide," he added in a statement.

Microsoft launched its blockbuster takeover in January last year, an acquisition that would make it the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue, but it faced stiff scrutiny from regulators, including from the Federal Trade Commission.

The CMA had blocked the deal over fears it would damage competition in the fast-growing cloud gaming sector, where games are bought virtually and players can use a variety of devices rather than just consoles.

But it dropped those objections last month ahead of its formal approval Friday.